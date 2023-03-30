Richarlison – I wasn’t ‘mutiny leader’ behind Antonio Conte exit from Tottenham

Richarlison

Tottenham forward Richarlison has shut down rumours over his alleged part in Antonio Conte’s departure and insisted he was not the “mutiny leader” behind the exit of his former manager.

Conte left Spurs on Sunday by mutual consent a week on from an extraordinary rant in which he criticised his own “selfish players” following a 3-3 draw at Southampton.

Richarlison, who was injured during the dramatic St Mary’s clash, was later accused by a journalist from Argentinian broadcaster TyC Sports of giving an ultimatum to Tottenham alongside club team-mate Cristian Romero over Conte’s future.

Questioning and criticizing me as a player for my performance is part of football and I got it. However, telling lies about me, I don't accept! I’ve always had a lot of respect for Conte and for all my coaches. pic.twitter.com/uWZmOa8MVx — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) March 30, 2023

But the Brazil international rejected those allegations on Thursday.

“Questioning and criticising me as a player for my performance is part of football and I got it,” Richarlison said on Twitter.

“However, telling lies about me, I don’t accept! I’ve always had a lot of respect for Conte and for all my coaches.

“He helped me a lot in my (sic) coming to the Spurs and, whenever we had a problem (even if it was public) we solved it based on conversation and professionalism — and this he can confirm.

“I wasn’t a mutiny leader against him, it was quite the opposite. I’m sorry I didn’t deliver as much as he expected of me and I didn’t do enough for him to stay.

“When he left, I sent him a message thanking him for everything and wishing him the best cause that’s what he deserves!

“On the other hand, the journalist responsible for this awful lie did not even do the least which would be talking to my PR or listening to me. Bad professional and bad character! And shame on you, TyC Sports!”