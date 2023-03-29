London Irish insist all staff will be paid this month amid concern over finances

A view inside the Gtech Community Stadium

London Irish insist all staff will be paid this month amid growing concerns over the club’s finances in a season that has already seen Wasps and Worcester fold.

Irish are looking for new buyers with owner Mick Crossan stating at the start of the season he would offload the Exiles for free if reassurances could be provided that they would be properly funded.

A report reveals there has been concern among staff that they would not be paid this month.

“It has been public knowledge that the club is exploring its options with regards to investment. However, no comment will be made until there is anything to announce,” a statement read.

“In regards to recent media reports, London Irish can categorically confirm that all staff will be paid this month. Anything reported to the contrary is pure speculation.”

Irish, who play at Brentford FC’s Gtech Community Stadium, are thought to be at risk because of their low turnover and high debt.

The Gallagher Premiership has already lost Wasps and Worcester to administration this season, while a cash injection of £13million rescued Leicester from a precarious position in February.

The race for the Top 4 is heating up ? Here's how the #GallagherPrem is looking at the end of Round 21 ? pic.twitter.com/fIIWtKEENT — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) March 26, 2023

The top flight now consists of only 11 sides, a problematic number that is being discussed by club chiefs and at Premiership Rugby with a 10-team competition the preferred choice.

“It’s under discussion at the moment,” Premiership Rugby chief executive Simon Massie-Taylor told the PA news agency.

“There’s a general theme around less is more, both in terms of player welfare, loading and congestion with the international calendar generally.

“From a high-performance perspective as well, so less is more for England too. How you get there is clearly a debate.

“We need to balance standards with strategy as far as regional representation and where our fans are.

Premiership champions Leicester needed a £13million cash injection in February (Mike Egerton/PA)

“No decision has been made around that at the moment – we’re an 11-team league and we will still be that next season.

“People have recognised that 10 is an optimal number but you need to balance that desire with the practical realities of having 11 shareholders at the moment.”