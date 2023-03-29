Notification Settings

Football rumours: Manchester United plot £80m bid for Harry Kane

UK & international sportsPublished:

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel eyes Mason Mount reunion at Bayern Munich.

Harry Kane is an £80m target for Manchester United
What the papers say

England captain Harry Kane, 29, has been identified as Manchester United’s number one target according to the Daily Star. Chief executive Richard Arnold has approved an £80million bid for the Tottenham striker.

Mason Mount is a target for former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel (Tim Goode/PA)
Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, 24, has emerged as a target for Bayern Munich, reports The Times. Former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is keen for a reunion with the England star.

Manchester City are interested in Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 28, according to the Standard. The Croatian is another target for Bayern Munich reports The Sun.

Liverpool are among a host of teams tracking centre-half Evan Ndicka, 23, at Eintracht Frankfurt. The Daily Mirror reports Arsenal and Tottenham are also keen on the defender who is likely to be available on free transfer in the summer.

Gabri Veiga: Manchester City have joined Newcastle and Manchester United in tracking the 20-year-old Celta Vigo midfielder.

Enzo le Fee: Leicester, Fulham and Wolves are interested in the 23-year-old Lorient midfielder.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

