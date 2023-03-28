Harry Kane in the kitchen and Mohamed Salah honoured – Tuesday’s sporting social

Not just saying it because I made it but this burger is a solid 9.5 ??

The Record Breaker burger is on the @TOCAsocialUK menu now. 54% of the proceeds from each burger going to my Foundation which is working hard to help transform a generation's thinking around mental health. pic.twitter.com/bAq1o0RnVb

— Harry Kane (@HKane) March 28, 2023