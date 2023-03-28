Notification Settings

Harry Kane in the kitchen and Mohamed Salah honoured – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Riyad Mahrez was also showing off his culinary skills.

The Record Breaker

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 28.

Football

Harry Kane was cooking something up.

Liverpool paid tribute to record-breaking Salah.

Riyad Mahrez was also in the kitchen.

From country to club.

West Ham wished Michail Antonio a happy 33rd birthday.

Bayern Munich also had a birthday boy in their ranks – Benjamin Pavard turned 27.

Staying with Bayern, ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was getting to work.

Formula One

Esteban Ocon enjoyed Melbourne before the Australian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris left his mark.

Happy vibes from Zhou Guanyu.

Cricket

KP highlights life at the IPL.

Tennis

Nadal was enjoying a workout.

