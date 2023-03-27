Notification Settings

The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sportsPublished:

Harry Kane scored again, there was disappointment for Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, and Cambridge won both boat races.

England

Harry Kane extended his goalscoring record as England maintained their winning start to Euro 2024 qualifying with a 2-0 win over Ukraine at Wembley.

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler were surprisingly beaten by Cameron Young and Sam Burns respectively in the semi-finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, with Burns going on to lift the title.

And on the Thames, Cambridge continued their dominance of the university boat race with victory in both the men’s and women’s races.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Harry Kane
England’s Harry Kane scores his side’s first goal against Ukraine in their UEFA Euro 2024 Group C qualifying match at Wembley (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jasper Parish
Cambridge men’s cox Jasper Parish celebrates by jumping in the river after the 168th Men’s Gemini Boat Race (Steven Paston/PA)
Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler reacts to missing a putt during his semi-final loss to Sam Burns in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (Eric Gay/AP)
Nathan Broadhead
Wales’ Nathan Broadhead celebrates scoring a late equaliser against Croatia in their UEFA Euro 2024 Group D qualifying match at the Stadion Poljud, Split (Tim Goode/PA)
Lauren Hemp
Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp (right) applauds the fans at full time after her side’s win over Chelsea in the WSL (Tim Markland/PA)
Ilia Malinin
American Ilia Malinin performs during the men’s free skating program in the World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama (Hiro Komae/AP)
Scott McTominay
Scotland’s Scott McTominay scores his side’s second goal in their Euro 2024 qualifying win over Cyprus (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sarah Hunter
England’s Sarah Hunter misses a line-out during the Women’s Six Nations match against Scotland, her last before retirement (Will Matthews/PA)
Lawrence Okolie
David Light (left) and Lawrence Okolie in their WBO World Cruiserweight bout at the AO Arena, Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)
Nat Sciver Brunt
Nat Sciver-Brunt helped the Mumbai Indians win the Women’s Premier League final against Delhi Capitals (Rajanish Kakade/AP)
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

