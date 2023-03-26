Scotland add Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland to squad to face Spain

Scotland have added Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland to their squad for the match against Spain

Scotland have added Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland to their squad to face Spain on Tuesday.

Shankland has 21 goals in all competitions this season and comes in to the squad with Che Adams making way ater injuring his calf in Saturday’s win over Cyprus.

The Scottish Football Association also said Anthony Ralston had withdrawn from Steve Clarke’s squad ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifier on Tuesday.

Scotland squad update. IN: Lawrence Shankland.OUT: Anthony Ralston & Ché Adams pic.twitter.com/mkZPJU0CCM — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 26, 2023

Shankland has won four Scotland caps, scoring once, but has not featured for the national side since 2020.