Phil Foden out of England’s Euro qualifier after having appendix removed

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Manchester City midfielder underwent surgery on Sunday and misses the Wembley meeting with Ukraine.

Phil Foden is out of England’s European qualifier against Ukraine after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix on the morning of the game.

The 22-year-old came off the bench, and was later substituted, in Thursday’s 2-1 win at Italy and trained with team-mates on Saturday lunchtime.

But the PA news agency understands Manchester City attacking midfielder Foden complained of feeling unwell that evening and was taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery on Sunday.

The Football Association said in a statement: “Phil Foden has been ruled out of this evening’s Euro 2024 qualifier with Ukraine following surgery to remove his appendix this morning.

“England manager Gareth Southgate has not called up a replacement, meaning he has 20 players to choose from after the earlier withdrawal of Reece James and Luke Shaw’s suspension.”

Manchester City confirmed that Foden had been forced to withdraw from the England squad after undergoing surgery and tweeted: “Wishing you a speedy recovery Phil.”

James Maddison was handed his second England cap as one of three changes to the England team facing Ukraine.

The Leicester forward has not been capped since November 2019 but came into the side at Wembley.

Ben Chilwell started at left-back in place of the suspended Luke Shaw while Jordan Henderson was recalled as Kalvin Phillips dropped out.

