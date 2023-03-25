Rory McIlroy beats Lucas Herbert to reach last eight at WGC-Dell Match Play

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy overcame Lucas Herbert to reach the quarter-finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin.

McIlroy won a quality contest which came down to the final hole to set up a quarter-final against Xander Schauffele later on Saturday.

“It felt great,” said McIlroy. “If you look at the stats over the last three days, Lucas probably played some of the best golf of everyone, so I knew I was in for a tough game.

Rory McIlroy, left, was pushed by Lucas Herbert in Austin (Eric Gay/AP)

“It was one of those games where it was really back and forth. On that back nine I had to hole some nice putts coming in there to keep my nose in front, and this 18th hole has been good to me over the week.”

Defending champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler rallied from two down with four to play to beat JT Poston and book a last eight clash with Jason Day.

Sam Burns sunk world number four Patrick Cantlay 2&1 to set up a last eight meeting with world number 60 Mackenzie Hughes, who beat Max Homa 3&2.