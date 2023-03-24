Raymond van Barneveld to bring ‘A-game’ after securing Michael van Gerwen clash

RECAP!

Tonight's action in Leverkusen saw Ian White pull off a remarkable comeback, while Raymond van Barneveld set up a meeting with Michael van Gerwen.

The European Darts Open continues from 1300 CET on Saturday as the 16 seeded players begin their campaigns.#ET2 pic.twitter.com/czK4Q1OpQc

— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 24, 2023