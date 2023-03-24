Football rumours: Marcus Rashford puts new Manchester United deal on hold

Sergio Aguero at @KingsLeague: "My feeling is that there is a 50% chance that Leo Messi will return at Barça" ?? #FCB

"I think that Leo should retire at Barça. Barcelona is his home, he has to finish his career here".

"Laporta has to make an effort in bringing back Leo". pic.twitter.com/MX6IshlWdo

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 23, 2023