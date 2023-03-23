Notification Settings

Lord Coe confirms Russians remain barred from athletics for ‘foreseeable future’

UK & international sportsPublished:

The IOC is looking at ways Russian and Belarusian athletes can be reintegrated to international competition.

Russian athletes will remain barred from top-level track and field events for the foreseeable future, World Athletics president Lord Coe has said

Russian athletes will remain barred from track and field “for the foreseeable future” because of the country’s invasion of Ukraine, World Athletics president Lord Coe has said.

The International Olympic Committee is exploring a pathway for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals at next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

However, it appears likely they will not be able to feature in athletics in Paris, arguably the highest-profile Olympic sport.

Coe told a press conference: “The World Athletics Council approved to continue to exclude Russian and Belarus athletes from all World Series events for the foreseeable future due to the invasion and ongoing war in Ukraine.”

The World Athletics Council has also decided to exclude transgender women from female events.

Coe added: “The World Athletics Council has today taken decisive action to protect the female category in our sport and do so by restricting the participation of trans athletes.”

