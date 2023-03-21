Notification Settings

Wakefield’s pitch cleared for action ahead of Friday’s clash with Hull KR

UK & international sportsPublished:

An inspection of the hybrid surface carried out on Tuesday morning with representatives of both clubs present determined the game could take place.

Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons – Betfred Super League – Be Well Support Stadium

Wakefield’s Betfred Super League clash with Hull KR will go ahead as scheduled on Friday night after passing a pitch inspection.

Continuing concerns over the hybrid playing surface at the Be Well Support Stadium prompted Sky Sports to announce last week that they had axed plans to show the game live.

An inspection carried out on Tuesday morning with representatives of both clubs present determined the game could take place.

The RFL said in a short statement that an independent consultant had confirmed the pitch had “improved significantly in the 17 days since the Huddersfield fixture on 3 March”.

Issues with the pitch, which was laid last year, arose after Wakefield’s first home game last month when Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara revealed several players were on antibiotics due to the nature of their injuries.

Their second match against Huddersfield earlier this month passed without a repeat of those incidents, although the pitch was believed to have been damaged in the course of Trinity’s 8-0 defeat.

Wakefield go into the game against Hull KR bottom of the Super League table and the only team yet to pick up a point from their first five matches.

