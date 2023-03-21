Roy Hodgson back in game at 75 – Premier League’s oldest managerial appointments

Sir Bobby Robson, Roy Hodgson and Guus Hiddink

Roy Hodgson has broken his own record as the oldest Premier League managerial appointment after being reappointed as Crystal Palace boss until the end of the season.

The 75-year-old former England manager replaces Patrick Vieira, who was sacked on Friday, with the Eagles 12th in the Premier League – three points above the relegation zone – after a 12-match winless run.

His return to Selhurst Park comes a month after 74-year-old Neil Warnock came out of retirement to take the reins for a second time at Sky Bet Championship club Huddersfield.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the five previous oldest Premier League ‘new boys’.

Roy Hodgson – 74 (and 70)

Roy Hodgson was unable to save Watford from relegation last year (Adam Davy/PA)

Hodgson broke his own record as the oldest Premier League managerial appointment in January 2022 after being announced as Watford head coach until the end of the season, replacing Claudio Ranieri, but was unable to save the Hornets from relegation.

In September 2017 – a month after his 70th birthday and a year after being sacked as England boss – Hodgson returned to football as manager of boyhood club Palace, staying for four years and departing with the Eagles established in the top flight.

Claudio Ranieri – 69

Claudio Ranieri was sacked by the Hornets after losing 11 of his 14 games in charge (John Walton/PA)

Ranieri made a surprise return to the Premier League in October 2021 when Watford turned to the man who guided Leicester to their unforgettable title success in 2016 after sacking Xisco Munoz. Just 14 days shy of turning 70, the Italian could not improve results and was sacked having lost 11 of his 14 games at the helm.

Guus Hiddink – 69

Guus Hiddink, pictured, replaced Jose Mourinho at the Chelsea helm in December 2015 (Steve Paston/PA)

The former Netherlands boss was named interim Chelsea manager in December 2015 following the sacking of Jose Mourinho and guided them on a 12-game unbeaten run, finishing 10th. Hiddink had also managed the Blues for the final three months of the 2008-09 campaign. His nomadic coaching career saw Hiddink take in stints with the China Under-21 team and Curacao before announcing his retirement last year.

Dick Advocaat – 67

Dick Advocaat took the Sunderland reins eight years ago aged 67 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Advocaat took over at Sunderland in March 2015, a day after the sacking of Gus Poyet with the Black Cats one point above the relegation zone. Advocaat left after keeping them up but had a change of heart and signed a one-year contract only to resign in October. Went on to have a third spell in charge of the Dutch national team before spending time in charge of Sparta Rotterdam, Utrecht, Feyenoord, Iraq and now ADO Den Haag.

Sir Bobby Robson – 66

Sir Bobby Robson was handed the Newcastle job aged 66 (Martin Rickett/PA)