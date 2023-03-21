Brennan Johnson a fitness doubt for Wales’ opening Euro 2024 qualifiers

DIWEDDARIAD CARFAN ???????

Liam Cullen and Mark Harris have been called up to the squad.

Brennan Johnson is due to join on Thursday for further assessment with the medical team.

Wayne Hennessey has withdrawn and returned to his club for further assessment.#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/KNGhoDcla1

