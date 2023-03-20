Brighton blooming – 5 reasons behind the Seagulls’ success this season

Brighton and Hove Albion v Grimsby Town – Emirates FA Cup – Quarter Final – The AMEX

Brighton have a genuine chance of silverware this season and could compete in Europe next term for the first time in their history.

They lie seventh in the Premier League and have reached the FA Cup semi-finals, where they will face Manchester United, after beating Grimsby 5-0 at the Amex Stadium.

Here, the PA news agency explains the unlikely success story on the south coast.

Succession policy

Roberto De Zerbi has guided Brighton to the brink of Europe (Yui Mok/PA)

Brighton already had Roberto De Zerbi in mind long before Chelsea came calling for Graham Potter. And rather than regress without their previous manager, if anything the former Shakhtar Donetsk boss has taken the team to another level. The chances are, should a ‘bigger’ club come in for the Italian, that they have also earmarked his eventual successor. And more often than not – Sami Hyypia notwithstanding – they get it right.

Sussex in Bloom

Tony Bloom bought his local club in 2009 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Owner Tony Bloom has invested millions in the club, both on playing and coaching staff and a state-of-the-art training ground. Bloom was a professional poker player and he still holds all the cards. Having already cashed in his chips in selling Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella, Ben White, Leandro Trossard and Dan Burn to the tune of almost £200million over the past couple of years, Bloom refused to fold when Arsenal bid £70million for Moises Caicedo. The Ecuador midfielder has since signed a new contract, which if nothing else, ensures Brighton protect their asset.

Shrewd recruitment

Kaoru Mitoma has been one of many inspired signings (John Walton/PA)

The players who left have been replaced with low-cost arrivals such as Caicedo, Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey, Kaoru Mitoma and World Cup-winner Alexis Mac Allister, who have not only cushioned the blow but largely proved to be an upgrade. The vultures will doubtless be circling again this summer but Bloom, if he wants to sell any, will get top dollar while the scouting team will simply unearth the next batch of hidden gems.

Homegrown stars

Solly March and Lewis Dunk are in the form of their careers (Neil Hall/PA)

The form of captain Lewis Dunk and winger Solly March, who have been at their hometown club for more than a decade, has led to calls for England recognition. De Zerbi has turned Dunk from an old-school centre-half into a forward-thinking, ball-playing defender, while March has flourished under the new system, scoring eight goals since the World Cup break.

Evan sent youngsters

Evan Ferguson fired the Seagulls into the semi-finals (Andrew Matthews/PA)