Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace have sacked manager Patrick Vieira after a run of one win in 13 Premier League games.

Palace chairman Steve Parish told the club website: “It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made.

Crystal Palace Football Club can confirm that Patrick Vieira has left his post as First Team Manager.#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 17, 2023

“Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.”