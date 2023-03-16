Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Max Verstappen’s arrival in Saudi Arabia delayed due to stomach bug

UK & international sportsPublished:

The double world champion expects to be in his Red Bull for practice in Jeddah on Friday.

Max Verstappen will not be in Saudi Arabia until Friday
Max Verstappen will not be in Saudi Arabia until Friday

Max Verstappen has cancelled his media commitments at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix because of a stomach illness.

The double world champion, who dominated Formula One’s season-opening race in Bahrain a fortnight ago, said he has been battling with the bug this week.

However, he expects to be in his Red Bull for practice in Jeddah on Friday.

“Feeling fine again, after not being fit for a few days because of a stomach bug,” wrote the Dutchman, 25, on Twitter.

“Therefore, I unfortunately had to postpone my flight for a day, so I won’t be on the track until Friday.”

Verstappen’s Red Bull team tweeted: “Max has been suffering from a stomach illness over the past few days and, with the agreement of the FIA, will not be present at track today. Feel better, Max.”

Verstappen dominated the weekend in Bahrain
Verstappen dominated the weekend in Bahrain (David Davies/PA)

Verstappen heads into the second round of the season leading the championship following his comprehensive victory in Bahrain.

Verstappen, who is this year bidding for a hat-trick of titles, led home a Red Bull one-two finish at the first race, with team-mate Sergio Perez second and Fernando Alonso third for Aston Martin.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News