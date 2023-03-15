Manchester United without Antony and Anthony Martial for Real Betis second leg

Antony and Anthony Martial have not travelled with the Manchester United squad for Thursday’s Europa League clash at Real Betis.

Erik ten Hag’s men headed to Spain boasting a three-goal advantage having won the first leg of this last-16 tie 4-1 at Old Trafford last Thursday.

Antony’s excellent effort restored United’s lead against Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis but the winger will not feature in the return leg in Seville.

The Brazil international was conspicuous by his absence from training at Carrington on Wednesday morning, with the club later confirming it was down to illness.

Antony was not part of the 21-man squad that flew to Spain as a result, nor was there a place for Martial despite the Frenchman training with the group on the eve of game.

The 27-year-old has only managed 14 appearances in all competitions during an injury-hit campaign, with the team clearly taking things cautiously on his return from a hip complaint.

Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are joined on the sidelines by teenager Alejandro Garnacho, who sustained ankle ligament damage in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Southampton.