Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man Utd poke fun at Pep and Pickford’s surprise – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Carly Telford retired and Shane Lowry was excited.

Pep Guardiola and Jordan Pickford
Pep Guardiola and Jordan Pickford

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 15.

Football

Manchester City players were still in seventh heaven.

Manchester United were quick to rub it in after City manager Pep Guardiola bemoaned the fact his “idol” Julia Roberts had visited Old Trafford and not the Etihad Stadium.

Carly Telford called it a day.

Everton shared Harry’s story.

Blue remains the colour for John Terry.

When Gary met Aleksander…

Happy birthday.

Cricket

Michael Vaughan responded to Wasim Jaffer.

Eoin Morgan has got your back.

Golf

Shane Lowry was excited.

American football

New York Jets reacted to Aaron Rodgers saying he intends to join the team.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News