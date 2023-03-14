Notification Settings

Bukayo Saka and Leah Williamson celebrate awards – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Oleksandr Usyk warned Tyson Fury.

Bukayo Saka picked up an award
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 14.

Football

Bukayo Saka and Leah Williamson won awards.

Aaron Ramsdale enjoyed a lunch date.

Forest flashback.

Happy birthday.

Tennis

Andy Murray’s thoughts were with Dunblane.

Jack Draper had a big win.

Emma Raducanu made progress.

Stanislas Wawrinka seemed surprised by his milestone.

Boxing

Tyson Fury went big in the gym.

Oleksandr Usyk warned the Gypsy King.

Cricket

Yorkshire had a special guest at training.

Golf

Padraig Harrington enjoyed a walk with his dog before the Hoag Classic.

Snooker

Neil Robertson was in the practice room.

