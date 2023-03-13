Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn eyeing Scotland call-up after switching allegiance

Angus Gunn in action for Norwich

Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn is hoping to kick off his Scotland career in the upcoming European Championship qualifiers after successful talks with manager Steve Clarke convinced him to switch allegiance from England.

The 27-year-old – whose father Bryan won six caps for Scotland in the 1990s – is eligible for both nations and played for England through the age groups up to under-21 level.

However, he has never been capped at full international level, giving Clarke the chance to persuade him to commit to Scotland ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers at home to Cyprus and Spain later this month.

“I had a meeting with the manager (Clarke) a couple of months ago, I’ve spoken to him a few times and I’ve decided to change allegiances,” said Gunn, speaking to the media after Norwich’s defeat to Sunderland on Sunday.

“I’m available for the squad, I don’t think they’ve announced it yet so hopefully I can get into it, It’s exciting times for me.”

Gunn has established himself as the Canaries’ first-choice goalkeeper this season after joining from Manchester City in 2021. As a team-mate of Scotland pair Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean, he feels ready to make his presence felt on the international stage.

“It’s a time in my career where I want to be playing lots of games,” he said. “I don’t feel like when people have spoken about it before that I’ve been playing regularly enough to play for Scotland.

“I’ve never really been thinking about it and I’ve never had a conversation with anyone from the team before.

“It was a really good conversation with the manager and Grant and Kenny always speak to me about the group and how positive it is.

“My dad is happy as well because he’s a big Scotsman. I want to push myself. I don’t feel that I’ve warranted any international recognition in the last couple of years but I feel that I’m playing regularly and trying to find that consistency that now is the right time to step into it and hopefully do a good job.”

Scotland’s need for fresh options in the goalkeeping department has been heightened by the recent retirement of David Marshall and a serious injury sustained by number one Craig Gordon in December.

Gunn is reportedly set to be included in Clarke’s squad this week, with Hearts’ Zander Clark, Motherwell’s Liam Kelly and Rangers pair Jon McLaughlin and Robby McCrorie the others in contention.