Emma Raducanu digs deep to reach last 16 at Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu on her way to victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia

Emma Raducanu advanced to the last 16 of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells for the first time as she battled her way to a 6-1 2-6 6-4 win over 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Raducanu had to dig deep in a contest lasting more than two hours before claiming a win which ranks as her best since her 2021 US Open triumph.

Raducanu’s serve was in full flow as she cruised through the opening set inside 34 minutes, but it deserted her in the second, the Briton double faulting four times as Haddad Maia turned the tide and Raducanu lost her first set of the tournament.

The world number 77 saved a break point to hold for 2-2 in the decider before going on to break the Brazilian for a 4-3 lead.

She set up two further break points, but Haddad Maia made her serve it out, which she duly did.