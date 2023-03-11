Real Madrid close gap on LaLiga leaders Barcelona with Espanyol comeback win

Real Madrid's Eder Militao (left) celebrates with his team-mate Rodrygo

Real Madrid closed the gap on LaLiga leaders Barcelona with a 3-1 home comeback victory over Espanyol.

Joselu put Espanyol ahead after eight minutes but Real, seeking to end a run of three games without a win, fought back as Carlo Ancelotti claimed a 100th league victory in charge of the club.

Vinicius Jr equalised midway through the first half and Eder Militao struck six minutes before the interval.

Marco Asensio’s cool stoppage-time finish sealed matters as Real closed within six points of Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

An Iago Aspas double and a Pathe Ciss own goal saw Celta Vigo beat Rayo Vallecano 3-0.

Elche and Real Valladolid drew 1-1 and the contest had a dramatic conclusion after Cyle Larin had given the visitors a fourth-minute lead.

Substitute Tete Morente equalised in the sixth minute of stoppage time before Valladolid pair Roque Mesa and Martin Hongla were sent off in quick succession.

Valencia climbed out of the bottom three with a 1-0 home win against Osasuna. Justin Kluivert struck the 74th-minute winner with Hugo Duro failing to add to the lead in the final moments from the penalty spot.

Bayern Munich opened up a two-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a 5-3 comeback victory over Bavarian neighbours Augsburg.

Augsburg led through Mergim Berisha after two minutes but Joao Cancelo levelled with his first Bayern goal.

Benjamin Pavard’s brace and a Leroy Sane header put Bayern in command before Berisha scored again from the penalty spot.

Joao Cancelo (right) scored his first Bayern goal on Saturday (Sven Hoppe/AP)

Alphonso Davies made it 5-2 to Bayern when his scored his first league goal in more than two years, with Irvin Cardona grabbing a late consolation.

Second-placed Dortmund drew 2-2 at Schalke after leading twice.

Defender Nico Schlotterbeck gave Dortmund a half-time lead and Raphael Guerreiro was also on target, but Marius Bulter and Kenan Karaman struck for Schalke.

RB Leipzig remain third after Timo Werner, Emil Forsberg and Josko Gvardiol scored second-half goals in a 3-0 home victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

There were 1-1 draws between Eintracht Frankfurt and Stuttgart and Hertha Berlin and Mainz.

Napoli extended their Serie A lead to 18 points with a 2-0 victory over sixth-placed Atalanta.

Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia broke the deadlock on the hour with a brilliant individual effort and Amir Rrahmani settled matters 13 minutes from time.

Third-placed Lazio were unable to build on last weekend’s win at Napoli as Bologna held them to a goalless draw.

Udinese won 1-0 at Empoli with Rodrigo Becao scoring a 54th-minute winner.

Kylian Mbappe was on target again for Paris St Germain (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

Kylian Mbappe struck in the final minute as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain edged a 2-1 victory at Brest.

PSG – who were knocked out of the Champions League in midweek – led through Carlos Soler after 37 minutes but Franck Honorat quickly levelled just before the break.