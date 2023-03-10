Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

World number one Jon Rahm withdraws from Players Championship due to illness

UK & international sportsPublished:

The world number one had posted a one-under-par 71 in the first round at TPC Sawgrass.

Jon Rahm plays a shot during his first round at Sawgrass
Jon Rahm plays a shot during his first round at Sawgrass

Jon Rahm has withdrawn from the Players Championship ahead of his second round because of illness.

The Spaniard, ranked world number one, had recorded a one-under-par 71 in his first round on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass.

Rahm tops the FedExCup standings having won three tournaments, most recently the Genesis Invitational last month.

He had been due to tee off alongside American Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who are both in position take over the number one spot with good results this week.

With the second round well under way, lowly-ranked American Chad Ramey maintained his one-shot advantage prior to taking to the course again.

Collin Morikawa continued to sit second, with Ben Griffin moving into third on six under after a one-under-par round of 71.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News