Jack Draper off to winning start at Indian Wells on return from injury

Jack Draper

Jack Draper marked his return from an injury lay-off with an impressive 6-1 6-1 win over Leandro Riedi to reach the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Draper, who was playing his first match since losing to Rafael Nadal at the first hurdle of January’s Australian Open, required just 56 minutes to see off Swiss qualifier Riedi.

Jack Draper brushed aside Leandro Riedi in emphatic fashion (Mark J Terrill/AP).

Draper, 21, will play fellow Briton Dan Evans for a place in the third round.