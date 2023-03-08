Notification Settings

Kyle Walker being investigated by police over indecent exposure allegations

UK & international sportsPublished:

The incident is alleged to have taken place the day after Manchester City’s Premier League victory over Newcastle last weekend.

Kyle Walker File Photo
Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker is being investigated by Cheshire Police over allegations he indecently exposed himself in a Wilmslow bar.

The alleged incident is said to have happened on Sunday after City’s 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle.

A national newspaper released security camera footage from the bar on Wednesday – and Cheshire Police are now investigating the matter.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Kyle Walker is being investigated over an incident alleged to have happened on Sunday, after Manchester City’s Premier League victory over Newcastle (John Walton/PA)

“On Wednesday 8 March, Cheshire police was made aware of a video circulating on social media in relation to an indecent exposure which allegedly occurred in the Wilmslow area,” the force said in a statement.

“Enquiries in relation to the incident are in the early stages and no arrests have been made at this time.”

City, who gave their players two days off after the Newcastle victory, have declined to comment.

The PA news agency understands Walker contests the allegations and reported for training as normal after the two-day break.

Walker’s representatives have been approached for comment.

