International Women’s Day celebrated – Wednesday’s sporting social

This #InternationalWomensDay, we’re celebrating women across the world who live and breathe motorsport every single day of the year.

From famous faces to unsung heroes, we want to shine a spotlight on the women who inspire you with their passion for racing. [1/2] #IWD2023 pic.twitter.com/QuaWNW8eJu

— Silverstone (@SilverstoneUK) March 8, 2023