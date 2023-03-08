Notification Settings

Football rumours: Newcastle throw hat in ring for Mason Mount

UK & international sportsPublished:

Newcastle’s wealthy ownership could put the Magpies in a position to swoop on the England international.

Chelsea’s Mason Mount in action
Newcastle have reportedly joined the race for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. The Daily Mail says Liverpool are keen on the 24-year-old, but Newcastle’s wealthy ownership could put the Magpies in a position to swoop on the England international.

According to The Sun, Arsenal have identified two major names as primary targets. The Gunners are believed to be lining up moves for Napoli’s Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen and West Ham’s England midfielder Declan Rice as they look to continue building towards a sustained period of success.

Brighton and Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth – Premier League – Amax Stadium
Could Brighton’s Moises Caicedo be moving to Chelsea? (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Daily Mail reports Chelsea are maintaining their interest in midfielder Moises Caicedo. The Blues are said to be among a number of teams monitoring the 21-year-old, despite the Ecuador international recently signing a new contract at Brighton.

And the Daily Mirror, citing Spanish outlet Sport, says Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong is at the top of Manchester United’s summer transfer shortlist.

England v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Al Bayt Stadium
Jude Bellingham has been linked with numerous clubs recently (Adam Davy/PA)

Jude Bellingham: French outlet Footmercato says Real Madrid have stepped up their recruitment of the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Adrien Rabiot: Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham are all monitoring the Juventus midfielder’s contract situation.

