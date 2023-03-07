Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Johnny Sexton expected to return for Ireland’s clash against Scotland

UK & international sportsPublished:

Sexton has been included in a 37-man training squad for the penultimate round of the Six Nations.

Johnny Sexton
Johnny Sexton

Johnny Sexton is among several big names expected to return for Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations title clash against Scotland in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Sexton has been included in a 37-man training squad for the penultimate round of the Championship as Andy Farrell’s men step up their push for the Grand Slam.

The 37-year-old fly-half is expected to come in for Ross Byrne, who started the 34-20 victory over Italy, after struggling with a groin injury.

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, prop Tadhg Furlong and centre Robbie Henshaw are also present following spells in the treatment room.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Comments are unavailable until Tuesday, 7th March due to maintenance.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News