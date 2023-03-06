The sporting weekend in pictures

Liverpool dealt a significant blow to Manchester United's chances of joining the title race, inflicting a historic and humiliating 7-0 thrashing

Mohamed Salah became Liverpool’s record Premier League goalscorer, with Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo also netting twice, and Roberto Firmino applying the finishing touches with the seventh.

In the first race of the 2023 Formula One season, defending world champion Max Verstappen picked up where he left off with a comfortable victory to take the chequered flag at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Arsenal came from behind to end an almost four-year wait for a trophy with a 3-1 win over London rivals Chelsea to lift the Continental Cup.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Salah scored two goals in Liverpool’s demolition of Manchester United at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

Manchester United could not prevent the seventh goal at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

Fernando Alonso finished third at the age of 41 in Bahrain, with Max Verstappen winning and team-mate Sergio Perez second (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Arsenal won 3-1 in the Continental Cup final against Chelsea at Selhurst Park (John Walton/PA)

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson defended her European Indoor Championships 800m title in style as she ran away from the field to take gold (Francisco Seco/AP)

Thomas Partey, sporting a Rest Well Christian Atsu t-shirt, scored the first Arsenal goal in a thrilling last-gasp 3-2 comeback victory over Bournemouth (John Walton/PA)

Kylian Mbappe became Paris St Germain’s all-time leading scorer with his 201st goal in Saturday’s 4-2 Ligue 1 victory over Nantes (Franck Fife/Pool Photo/AP)

Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva struck as Manchester City maintained their pursuit of Premier League leaders Arsenal with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Newcastle (Martin Rickett/PA)

Brennan Johnson’s double helped Nottingham Forest twice come from behind to earn a vital point in a 2-2 draw against Everton (Tim Goode/PA)

West Ham’s winless run away from home stretched to 11 matches after a 4-0 defeat at Brighton (Zac Goodwin/PA)

In Scotland, Rangers showed both the good and bad sides of their personality during their 3-1 win over struggling Kilmarnock (Steve Welsh/PA)

Daniil Medvedev defeated defending champion Andrey Rublev in the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to win a third successive title (Kamran Jebreili/AP)