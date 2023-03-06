Lee Radford departs Castleford after poor start to Super League season

Lee Radford

Lee Radford has left his role as Castleford head coach just three games into the new Betfred Super League season.

The club said Radford had departed “by mutual agreement” in the wake of his side’s heavy home defeat to Wigan on Friday night.

The loss left Castleford pointless after their first three games, following previous defeats to Hull FC and St Helens.

Radford said in a statement: “With the club and myself heading in different directions, I think making this early call will be the correct one.

“Hopefully, it can kickstart their season starting this Friday away at Huddersfield.

“I’d like to thank on record the fans, management, coaching staff, and players and wish them all the best for 2023 and beyond.”

Castleford confirmed that assistant coach Andy Last will take charge for next Friday’s game at Huddersfield.

Radford replaced Daryl Powell as Castleford head coach for the start of the 2022 campaign but narrowly failed to lead them into the end-of-season play-offs.

Castleford were well beaten by Wigan on Friday night (Danny Lawson/PA)

His build-up to the current campaign was marred by off-field controversy surrounding second rower Joe Westerman, and Radford criticised his players for a poor performance in their opening-day defeat at Hull.

Despite another loss the Tigers responded well in their home opener against newly-crowned world champions St Helens, but Friday night’s 36-0 loss to Wigan sealed Radford’s fate.

Castleford said in a statement: “Everyone at the club would like to thank Lee for his time in charge of the first team.