When we lose we’re not in hell – Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui aiming for balance

Julen Lopetegui's Wolves are preparing to host Tottenham

Boss Julen Lopetegui vowed Wolves will never dwell on the “hell” of bad results.

Tottenham travel to Molineux on Saturday with the hosts three points above the Premier League’s relegation zone.

A 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on Wednesday capped a three-game winless run which has halted their momentum but Lopetegui promised to come out fighting against Spurs.

He said: “When we win we are not in the sky, when we lose we’re not in hell. We have to be balanced. The next day is very important, you have to wake up with energy and looking at the next target.

“We have to win points if we want to achieve our aim. That’s why we have to put the focus on our next match.

“It’s a very important match, when we win we don’t stop thinking, we work to improve the team and to be aware of what we have to improve. When we lose it’s the same way.

“Each match is going to be a challenge and a hard task but not only for us, for all the teams.

“I think we are working to improve all the facets of the play, the goal is the main aim but not only that. The goal is a consequence after a lot of things.”

Matheus Cunha is in line to return after suffering an ankle injury in the 1-1 draw at Fulham last week.

Boubacar Traore (groin) remains out, with Hugo Bueno (hamstring) sidelined along with Hwang Hee-chan (hamstring).

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte will not be at Molineux as he continues his recovery from gallbladder surgery and Lopetegui feels managers’ feelings often get forgotten.

He said: “We are people, we have feelings and family – it’s normal. We have to accept this part of our job but you have the same problems in life. We are not robots. I hope and wish the best for Antonio, he is an incredible coach. I have big respect for him.