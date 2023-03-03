Pep Guardiola believes it is ‘destiny’ for Vincent Kompany to manage Man City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, right, alongside Vincent Kompany

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has no doubt his job will one day belong to his former captain Vincent Kompany.

Kompany has made a huge impression in his first season as boss at Burnley with his side currently 12 points clear at the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

He will get the chance to return to the Etihad Stadium later this month after the Clarets were paired with City in the draw for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Vincent Kompany, left, and manager Pep Guardiola (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Guardiola said: “He will be back sooner or later. I think his destiny to be the manager of Manchester City is already written in the stars. It’s going to happen, I don’t know when but it is going to happen.

“It is my feeling, maybe I am wrong, but he has the attributes – work ethic, knowledge of the game, well respected, experienced.

“Doing what he has done is so difficult and he is doing really well. He knows the club, the environment, the fans, what our people need. The destiny is there.”

Kompany, a formidable defender and inspirational leader, won four Premier League titles with City before moving into management in his homeland of Belgium with Anderlecht.

After two years in charge there, he took over at Turf Moor last summer and has sparked a turnaround that looks like ensuring the Lancashire club make an immediate return to the top flight.

Guardiola said: “I am impressed with the consistency. The Championship is so difficult with the number of the games. The consistency has been unbelievable.

“They are close to being promoted to the Premier League next season and personally I am delighted with his success, what they are doing in Burnley. I think all of us, the fans, are happy he will be back.