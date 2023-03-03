Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Crouch brace remembered and Roy stars for England – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

.

England’s Peter Crouch, left, celebrates scoring
England’s Peter Crouch, left, celebrates scoring

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 3.

Football

England remembered a Peter Crouch brace.

Clubs did their bit to raise awareness.

Cricket

Jason Roy starred in Bangladesh.

Before Sam Curran piled in with quick runs and wickets.

Australia reached the World Test Championship final by beating India.

Kevin Pietersen had an audience with India’s Prime Minister.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen marches on.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News