Brendan Rodgers seeks the ‘new manager effect’ after four years with Leicester

Boss Brendan Rodgers admits he must find the new manager bounce at Leicester in the summer.

The former Celtic chief marked four years at the Foxes on Sunday and wants to ensure the club does not go stale.

He lost his 200th game in charge on Tuesday – a shock 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Blackburn – and takes Leicester to Southampton on Saturday.

They are three points above the Premier League drop zone and Rodgers knows the Foxes need to freshen up after this year’s relegation battle.

He said: “There are improvements we need to make across the board, on the field and off the field. Also, when you’ve been at a club for a period of time, once I get to the summer it will be four-and-a-half years, you near enough have to take on the mantra of a new manager.

“You’ve got to come in and act like I did when I first came in and reset all the values and the conditions of our work. They’re still very strong but I would say we will have more players coming in over the course of the summer.

“You have to, when you’re at a club for a period of time, come in with that new manager effect. That will be the idea over the course of the season. But way before that, we have a big job to do now.”

Leicester and West Ham are the only sides in the bottom seven yet to change their manager this season – with Saturday’s hosts Saints currently on their third boss of the campaign.

Rodgers has been backed by chairman and owner Khun Top and knows the importance of stability.

“I’m thankfully and grateful my work previously has been recognised and we can work closely together even when it’s not good,” he said.

“That’s when you see your board and the people who support you, when it’s not going so well. I’m grateful the club have trusted my work and expect me to see us through.

“Hopefully my experience has counted for some as well. In the modern game you see a lot of changes, it happens all the time for various reasons, but you just have to continue with your work.