Azeem Rafiq accused of using ‘race card’ by former personal development manager

Azeem Rafiq arrives at the Cricket Discipline Commission hearing

Azeem Rafiq was accused of using “the race card” on the day Michael Vaughan defended himself against a charge that he made a racist remark to his former Yorkshire team-mate.

Matthew Wood, Rafiq’s former personal development manager at the Professional Cricketers’ Association, appeared as a witness in defence of Vaughan.

In his witness statement Wood, himself an ex-Yorkshire player, said: “In my dealings with Azeem, I was aware of two occasions in which he (directly or indirectly) acknowledged that he would be prepared to use the ‘race card’.