On this day in 2011: Kevin O’Brien hits fastest Cricket World Cup century

Cricket – 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup – England v Ireland – M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien set the record for the fastest Cricket World Cup century on this day in 2011.

O’Brien struck 100 runs off 50 balls against England in a spectacular innings as he led his side to victory in Bangalore, India.

England batted first and set an imposing total of 327 for eight, with Ireland’s opening batters only managing 106 for four before O’Brien stepped in.

#OnThisDay in 2011, Kevin O'Brien's record 50-ball century led Ireland to a famous victory over England at the @CricketWorldCup ? pic.twitter.com/Xcrc34dISx — ICC (@ICC) March 2, 2020

O’Brien struck 13 fours and six sixes as he and Alex Cusack put on a 162-run partnership to claw back the runs.

His first fifty came off 30 balls and his second from 20 before he was run out for 113. O’Brien left Ireland needing 11 runs from 11 balls to win.