Lance Stroll fit for Bahrain Grand Prix after surgery on injured wrist

Lance Stroll has recovered from injury to race at Sunday’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Stroll’s participation had been in doubt after he missed last week’s test with a wrist injury sustained during a road cycling accident.

But the 24-year-old Canadian’s Aston Martin team have confirmed he is fit to start the new campaign after “minor surgery”.

“It was frustrating not to be out in Bahrain for the pre-season test and I was disappointed to miss the three days of running,” said Stroll, the son of Aston Martin’s fashion billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll.

“However, given the injury to my wrist, the team and I felt it was best to focus on recovery so that I would be ready for this weekend and the long season ahead.

“It was an unfortunate accident – I fell from my bike when my tyre caught a hole in the ground – but thankfully the damage was not significant and a successful minor surgery on my right wrist fixed the problem very quickly.

“Since then, I’ve been working hard with my team to ensure that I am fully fit to compete this weekend.

“I would like to thank the Formula One community for their support and privacy, as well as the team who have helped my recovery.

“Now I’m ready to get my head down and concentrate on racing this weekend – something I’m really looking forward to.”