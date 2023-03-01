Notification Settings

John Fury joins Twitter and Joe Root reflects – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

We look at some of the best examples on social from March 1.

John Fury has joined Twitter

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 1.

Football

Tributes poured in for Just Fontaine.

Manchester City celebrated their FA Cup win.

Agent Grealish?

England turned the clock back.

Happy birthday.

Cricket

Dawid Malan fired England to victory.

Joe Root reflected on a memorable Test.

Formula One

Strike a pose!

Charles Leclerc was all shook up!

Shadow boxing.

Boxing

John Fury gave the people what they want.

Deontay Wilder planned a family trip.

But he could do with 40 winks!

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

