Football rumours: Erik ten Hag targeting at least two major summer signings

EXCL: Uruguayan winger Facundo Torres will extend the contract with MLS side Orlando City, agreement in place until 2027 — here Torres with agents Egardo Lasalvia & Gustavo Santorini ???? #transfers #MLS

➕ Understand there will be release clause worth $30m into new contract. pic.twitter.com/eOT3lTd4Rj

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 28, 2023