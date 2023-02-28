Notification Settings

National League basement boys Maidstone and Scunthorpe cancel each other out

UK & international sportsPublished:

Sam Bone scored for the hosts with Jacob Butterfield replying.

Heart of Midlothian v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Tynecastle Park

Maidstone and Scunthorpe could not be separated in a 1-1 draw between the bottom two sides in the National League.

Maidstone got the breakthrough 33 minutes into the contest through Sam Bone’s rifled effort from 25 yards which deflected into the net.

Scunthorpe found their equaliser two minutes after the break when Dion Sembie-Ferris slipped in Jacob Butterfield who coolly slotted home.

The visitors went in search of a winner, firstly Ben Richards-Everton saw his goalbound header saved by Daniel Barden.

The Iron went close again when Alfie Beestin flashed one on target but Barden was on hand to tip it wide and make sure of a point apiece.

