Dumbarton move five points clear with win over Stenhousemuir

Football stock image

Dumbarton extended their lead at the top of cinch League Two with a 1-0 win over Stenhousemuir.

The top side bounced back from two league defeats on the spin when Kalvin Orsi delivered a cross for Findlay Gray who turned and swept home to put Dumbarton five points clear.

Kieran McGachie equalised three minutes from time to rescue a point for rock-bottom Bonnyrigg Rose against Forfar.

Forfar thought they were on their way to a fifth win in seven games when Ben Armour tucked home from the penalty spot with 18 minutes to go after Mark Docherty was brought down inside the area.