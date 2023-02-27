Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sportsPublished:

Manchester United celebrated success, while England emerged victorious from their Six Nations clash in Cardiff.

Manchester United v Newcastle United – Carabao Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
Manchester United v Newcastle United – Carabao Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium

Manchester United ended their trophy drought with victory over Newcastle at Wembley on Sunday to win the Carabao Cup and lift a first piece of silverware under new boss Erik ten Hag.

In Scotland, Celtic beat Rangers 2-1 to win the Viaplay Cup at Hampden Park with a brace from Kyogo Furuhashi.

On Saturday, England emerged victorious from their Six Nations clash with Wales in Cardiff while Premier League title-chasers Arsenal and Manchester City both won.

Further afield, Australia beat hosts South Africa to win a third successive Women’s T20 World Cup.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Manchester United v Newcastle United – Carabao Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
Casemiro opened the scoring for Manchester United (John Walton/PA)
Newcastle fans show their support during the Carabao Cup final at Wembley
Newcastle fans had been in full voice at Wembley, but left disappointed (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag lifts the Carabao Cup trophy
Dutchman Erik ten Hag took a firm grip on his first trophy as Manchester United boss (John Walton/PA)
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates with the Viaplay Cup trophy
Kyogo Furuhashi strick twice as Celtic beat rivals Rangers to win the Viaplay Cup at Hampden Park (Jane Barlow/POOL/PA)
England’s Ollie Lawrence celebrates scoring a try against Wales
Ollie Lawrence scored a crucial try as England battled to a 20-10 win over Wales in their Guinness Six Nations clash in Cardiff on Saturday (David Davies/PA)
France’s Ethan Dumortier scores a try against Scotland
There was disappointment for Scotland as defeat to France in Paris on Sunday saw their Grand Slam hopes ended in a match were there were early red cards for both sides (Ben Whitley/PA)
Dina Asher-Smith celebrates winning the Women’s 60m title at the World Indoor Tour Final in Birmingham
Dina Asher-Smith celebrated winning the Women’s 60m title at the World Indoor Tour Final in Birmingham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Australia players celebrate after winning the Women’s T20 World Cup final
Australia claimed yet another Women’s T20 World Cup final success with victory over hosts South Africa in Cape Town (Halden Krog/AP)
A tribute to John Motson is displayed on a screen before the Premier League match at the London Stadium
Tributes were paid at grounds around the country to former BBC commentator John Motson following his death aged 77 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrate
Arsenal battled to a 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday to keep themselves top of the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City’s Phil Foden (left) celebrates with team-mate Erling Haaland
Phil Foden and Erling Haaland (right) were back among the goals again as Manchester City coasted to a 4-1 win at Bournemouth to stay two points behind the Gunners (Adam Davy/PA)
Saudi Boxing
Jake Paul (left) and Tommy Fury finally went head-to-head to settle their grudge match in Saudi Arabia (AP)
Floyd Mayweather (left) and Aaron Chalmers during their exhibition fight at The O2 in London
Floyd Mayweather (left) was taken the distance during his eight-round exhibition fight with former Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers at the O2 Arena in London (Zac Goodwin/PA)
UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News