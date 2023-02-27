Manchester United celebrate and Fury fight reaction – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 27.
Football
Manchester United were enjoying the morning after the night before.
It was a family affair for Bruno Fernandes.
Callum Wilson vowed to return to Wembley.
David De Gea celebrated his club record.
Gary Neville hailed Erik ten Hag’s in-game management.
Zlatan was back.
Cricket
Pat Cummins thanked the Barmy Army for their touching gesture towards his mother Maria.
Jos Buttler called for the Nighthawk.
More glory for Australia.
Sam Billings was enjoying his time in Pakistan.
Boxing
Tommy Fury’s fight with Jake Paul caught the eye.
Snooker
Shaun Murphy reflected on his journey back to winning after his Players’ Championship victory.
Formula One
Ian Poulter was excited for the return of F1.