Floyd Mayweather fails to knock out Aaron Chalmers in exhibition bout

UK & international sportsPublished:

Chalmers came through eight rounds with the former world champion.

Aaron Chalmers (left) and Floyd Mayweather during their exhibition fight
Aaron Chalmers (left) and Floyd Mayweather during their exhibition fight

Floyd Mayweather was taken the distance during his eight-round exhibition fight with Aaron Chalmers at the O2 Arena.

Mayweather was fighting in the UK for the first time and, although he dominated the fight, he could not stop the former Geordie Shore star.

The 46-year-old former five-weight world champion landed a string of right hands in the seventh round but Chalmers held on.

Floyd Mayweather and Aaron Chalmers
Floyd Mayweather was unable to stop Aaron Chalmers (Zac Goodwin/PA).

And, although Mayweather continued to rain down blows in the last round, Chalmers managed to stay in the fight until the final bell.

Mayweather said: “This guy is tough as nails, I came over to the UK to entertain the people.

“We had fun for eight rounds and I’m glad that I came. What he has to do is work hard and believe in his skills, because he’s got a good chin and he’s a tough competitor.”

