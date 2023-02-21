Car from Romain Grosjean’s fireball crash to be displayed at a Madrid exhibition

Roman Grosjean on the pitlane

Romain Grosjean’s car from his devastating fireball crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix will be displayed for the first time at an exhibition next month.

The Frenchman cheated death after his Haas penetrated a steel barrier at 137mph, split in two and burst into flames during the most dramatic accident in recent Formula One memory.

Grosjean spent a terrifying 28 seconds scrambling to escape from his car, but suffered only minor burns to his hands.

And the remains of his machine – which Grosjean credits with keeping him alive – is due to go on display to the public in Madrid along with previously-unseen footage from the accident.

“The survival cell is there for you in case of a huge impact,” said Grosjean, 36.

“I was intact inside the shell. The chassis is still in one piece, the halo is there and – apart from the damage and burns – it is still as it should be. I guess that saved my life.”

Recalling the crash which stunned the world, Grosjean continued: “I had to break the headrest, punching it with my helmet and then I eventually managed to get my helmet through and stand up in the seat.

“I realised my left foot was stuck into the chassis and I pulled as hard as I could on my left leg.

“My shoe stayed in the chassis but my foot came loose so I was free to exit the car.

“From my point of view, it was a big accident but I didn’t realise the impact or how violent it was from the outside.

“It was only the next day when I asked someone to show me what it looked like that I realised.”

Grosjean, who was already due to retire from F1, was unable to race in the final two rounds of the 2020 campaign.