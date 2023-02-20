Graham Potter has full support of Chelsea’s hierarchy despite recent results

Graham Potter

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has the full support of the club’s hierarchy despite his side’s poor run of results.

The Blues have won just twice in 14 games in all competitions and were beaten by the Premier League’s bottom side Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Potter’s expensively-assembled side left the pitch amidst anger and a chorus of boos at full-time, with some voices near the dugout calling for the former Brighton manager to leave.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter gestures during the Premier League loss to Southampton at Stamford Bridge (Zac Goodwin/PA)

However, the PA news agency understands that Potter maintains the backing of co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali ahead of Sunday’s London derby at Tottenham.

It is understood that the focus remains on the long term, with Boehly having sanctioned a huge transfer outlay in the January window.

Saturday’s starting XI featured five of the recent recruits and although Noni Madueke, Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix showed moments of promise in midfield, they failed to produce the kind of link-up play that had been on display in recent weeks.

Mykhailo Mudryk offered little when he came off the bench in the second half, while striker David Fofana did not look like the answer to the team’s goalscoring worries on his full debut.

Chelsea have scored just once in their last five matches, Felix giving them the lead in a 1-1 draw at West Ham on February 11.

Todd Boehly is understood to remain supportive of manager Graham Potter (John Walton/PA)

Speaking after the defeat to Southampton, Potter called for the club’s new signings to be given time to settle in England.

“We’ve invested in some young players, if you look at Enzo and Mudryk, at Madueke,” he said. “They haven’t played that many games. They’re learning to play in the Premier League. We’re managing quite an injury list, we’ve got players returning from injury.

“All these things are true. But unfortunately when you lose they’re not what people want to hear.