Andy Murray fights back to beat Lorenzo Sonego in Qatar Open first round

Andy Murray is through to the second round

Andy Murray came from behind to beat Lorenzo Sonego in the first round of the Qatar Open.

The Scot saved three match points to win 4-6 6-1 7-6 (4) on Monday.

He will now face Alexander Zverev in the second round.

“It was really tough,” Murray told Prime Video.

“We’ve never played or practised against each other. I didn’t know exactly how the match was going to go and took a while to get used to his game.

Starting with a QUALITY win at the Qatar Open ⭐️@andy_murray fights back to beat Lorenzo Sonego 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 in Doha #BackTheBrits ?? pic.twitter.com/w1rKEP3yJJ — LTA (@the_LTA) February 20, 2023

“He’s a very aggressive player and takes a lot of chances, plays high-risk tennis.

“He rolled the dice at the end and it looked like he had the momentum and then, thankfully in the mid-part of that tie-break, he made a couple of mistakes and I managed to turn it around.

“He (Zverev) was one of the top players in the world and had a bad injury at the French Open last year and is just coming back from that.

“He’s going to be improving every week just now. He’s not quite back at the level he was but injuries take time.

“Hopefully I can keep building on this one.”