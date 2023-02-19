Tributes paid after ‘brilliant broadcaster’ Dickie Davies dies aged 94

Dickie Davies

Former World of Sport presenter Dickie Davies has died at the age of 94.

Davies was best known for anchoring the ITV sports show from 1968 until it came to an end in 1985.

He also covered the Seoul Olympics for ITV in 1988 before leaving to join Eurosport.

With huge sadness we announce Dickie Davies passed away this morning. So proud of his 20 years of World of Sport, 3 Olympic Games and a brilliant career on the telly. He is survived by a loving wife, two adoring sons, four grandkids and two beloved dogs. — Jim Rosenthal (@rosenthal_jim) February 19, 2023

Dickie Davies. A legend. It’s the end of that era. A kind man and brilliant broadcaster. RIP Dickie. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) February 19, 2023

“Would appreciate some privacy as we mourn and celebrate his life. Dickie was a wonderful friend and colleague… RIP DD.”