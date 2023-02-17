Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings signs new contract

Aston Villa v Leeds United – Premier League – Villa Park

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings has signed a new deal with the Premier League club.

Villa have not disclosed details of the new contract for Mings, whose previous deal was set to expire at the end of next season.

A club statement read: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce Tyrone Mings has signed a new contract with the club.

“The defender is closing in on 150 appearances in claret and blue having initially joined on loan in 2019.

“Mings helped Villa clinch promotion to the Premier League at the end of his first season before signing permanently for the club.

“He has gone on to become a mainstay at the heart of defence for Villa and has been capped by England on the international stage.”

Mings, who has 17 caps for England after making his senior debut in 2019, has featured in all bar three of Villa’s league games this season and has been rewarded for his consistency under boss Unai Emery.

He signed a new contract in September 2020, having signed a one-year deal with the club following his loan spell from Bournemouth in 2019.